Marathon OPP – Investigation continues into Fatal Commercial Motor Vehicle Collision

The Marathon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fatal commercial motor vehicle collision (CMV).

On March 19, 2023, at approximately 1:30 a.m., members of the Marathon OPP Detachment, Fire, and Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a report of a serious two-vehicle CMV collision on Highway 17 near Neys Provincial Park. The collision involved two tractor trailer units.

A 37-year-old individual from Brampton has been confirmed deceased as a result of the collision. The driver of the second CMV was transported to hospital by EMS to be treated for serious injuries.

Highway 17 has since been reopened.

The OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team and OPP Technical Collision Re-Constructionists are assisting in the investigation as it remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).