Breaking News

Hwy 17 (3km south of Wawa) CLOSED

Highway 17 is closed at this time (9:13 p.m.) due to a tractor-trailer on fire on the hill just before Wawa (3 km south of the Hwy17/Hwy 101 Junction). The tractor-trailer was headed west, up the hill. OPP and WFD are on scene, with firefighters working to put out the fire. There is no other details available at this time.

 

Brenda Stockton
