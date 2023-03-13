Hwy 17 (3km south of Wawa) CLOSED

Highway 17 is closed at this time (9:13 p.m.) due to a tractor-trailer on fire on the hill just before Wawa (3 km south of the Hwy17/Hwy 101 Junction). The tractor-trailer was headed west, up the hill. OPP and WFD are on scene, with firefighters working to put out the fire. There is no other details available at this time.
