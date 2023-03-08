ÉSC Trillium Coyotes wins the North Shore Championship banner

This year, the girls’ junior volleyball team from École secondaire catholique Trillium (Chapleau) had a remarkable season. Having won first place in their division of the North Shore Secondary Schools Athletic Association (NSSSAA) with a perfect record of eight victories, the ÉSC Trillium Coyotes were able to advance to the finals.

Their passion for volleyball allowed them to surpass themselves in the finals held on February 16 at Marathon High School. To win the gold medal and the championship banner, the Coyottes first defeated Marathon High School. In the championship game, the ÉSC Trillium athletes edged the team from Manitouwadge High School.

The girls’ junior team worked very hard during the season to hone their skills and surpass themselves. Always present at practices, these athletes displayed much talent and an exceptional team spirit. Motivated by their captains, Ellia Thibeault and Janelle Moreau, the girls were able to experience several successes, not only during the regular season games, but also during the regional championship finals. The Coyotes persevered and were able to stand out from other teams.