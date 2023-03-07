ÉS Saint-Joseph students discover Franco-Ontarian literature in an escape room

As part of the grade 12 French course, students from École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa) took part in a very original evaluation of their comprehension of the play Le Chien written by Franco-Ontarian author Jean-Marc Dalpé . As part of this exercise, their teacher Ms. Bouffard prepared an escape room in which students had to use their knowledge of the novel and the author to solve six challenges. Using clues given at each challenge, students were challenged to find the key to succeed. The contribution of each member of the team ensured the success of all and allowed them to discover an important Franco-Ontarian literary work!