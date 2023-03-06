Wawa Ice Fishing Derby – Great Weather & Lots of Fish

The 31st Annual Wawa Ice Fishing Derby was a succes with gorgeous weather especially yesterday. 94 fish were brought in and weighed from Wawa, Hawk and Manitowik Lakes.

Congrtulations to Karen Jandrisevits of Noëlville, she won the $35,000 registration prize in the 31st Annual Wawa Ice Fishing Derby. Pat Ayger (New Liskeard) and Jason Crack, Victor Lucas, Jo-Anne Casavant, and Joel Dechamplain all of Wawa were winners of the Early Bird Draw. Each took home $1,000. Additional congratulations to Jessica Labranche who won the $10,000 of the Wawa Volunteer Firefighters, cash draw. The firefighers sold out all the tickets for the draw – and proceeds will go to purchase equipment for the department.

In the derby, 62 Lake Trout, 29 Northern Pike, 10 Walleye, and 3 whitefish were brought in and weighed to compete in the Derby. The top six fish (any species) of each of the three competing lakes were winners of prizes. The top species of fish for all three lakes were Northern Pikes.

For each lake the top six fish netted the angler a prize,

1st $10,000 2nd $8,000 3rd $7,000 4th Milwaukee Tool Package 5th Fishing Kayak Package 6th Camping Package

Standings for 2023 Wawa Ice Fishing Derby

Wawa Lake

1 17.45 – Pike Wendy J Leclair Wawa, ON $10,000 2 12.12 – Pike Gilbert Gratton Wawa, ON $8,000 3 11.45 – Pike Andre Brabant Hanmer, ON $7,000 4 8.60 – Lake Trout Nick (Asher) Orton Chapleau, ON Milwaukee Tool Package 5 7.07 – Lake Trout Kay Vallee Sault Ste Marie, ON Fishing Kayak Package 6 6.10 – Lake Trout Jazlyn Sewell Sault Ste. Marie, ON Camping Package 7 6.03 – Lake Trout Jamie Robinson Wawa, ON 8 5.97 – Lake Trout Richard Brabant Hanmer, ON 9 5.30 – Lake Trout Luigi Bruni Sault Ste Marie, ON 10 5.17 – Lake Trout Kyle Ouellet Wawa, ON

Hawk Lake

1 10.61 – Pike Ramsey Michalski Pickford, MI $10,000 2 10.49 – Pike Kathy Bain Hawk Junction, ON $8,000 3 8.51 – Pike Troy Russell Sutton, ON $7,000 4 7.70 – Pike Thomas Michalski Pickford, MI Milwaukee Tool Package 5 7.32 – Pike David Bouchard Sault Ste Marie, ON Fishing Kayak Package 6 7.25 – Pike Paul Daigle Chapleau, ON Camping Package 7 6.17 – Pike Sabrina Hopkins Wawa, ON 8 5.78 – Pike Alan Strand Batchawana Bay, ON 9 5.56 – Pike Leona Schram Hawk Junction, ON 10 5.52 – Pike Bailey Long Wawa, O

Manitowik Lake