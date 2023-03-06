Wawa Ice Fishing Derby – Great Weather & Lots of Fish

The 31st Annual Wawa Ice Fishing Derby was a succes with gorgeous weather especially yesterday. 94 fish were brought in and weighed from Wawa, Hawk and Manitowik Lakes.
Congrtulations to Karen Jandrisevits of Noëlville, she won the $35,000 registration prize in the 31st Annual Wawa Ice Fishing Derby. Pat Ayger (New Liskeard) and Jason Crack, Victor Lucas, Jo-Anne Casavant, and Joel Dechamplain all of Wawa were winners of the Early Bird Draw. Each took home $1,000. Additional congratulations to Jessica Labranche who won the $10,000 of the Wawa Volunteer Firefighters, cash draw. The firefighers sold out all the tickets for the draw – and proceeds will go to purchase equipment for the department.
In the derby, 62 Lake Trout, 29 Northern Pike, 10 Walleye, and 3 whitefish were brought in and weighed to compete in the Derby. The top six fish (any species) of each of the three competing lakes were winners of prizes. The top species of fish for all three lakes were Northern Pikes.
For each lake the top six fish netted the angler a prize,
|1st
|$10,000
|2nd
|$8,000
|3rd
|$7,000
|4th
|Milwaukee Tool Package
|5th
|Fishing Kayak Package
|6th
|Camping Package
Standings for 2023 Wawa Ice Fishing Derby
Wawa Lake
|1
|17.45 – Pike
|Wendy J Leclair
|Wawa, ON
|$10,000
|2
|12.12 – Pike
|Gilbert Gratton
|Wawa, ON
|$8,000
|3
|11.45 – Pike
|Andre Brabant
|Hanmer, ON
|$7,000
|4
|8.60 – Lake Trout
|Nick (Asher) Orton
|Chapleau, ON
|Milwaukee Tool Package
|5
|7.07 – Lake Trout
|Kay Vallee
|Sault Ste Marie, ON
|Fishing Kayak Package
|6
|6.10 – Lake Trout
|Jazlyn Sewell
|Sault Ste. Marie, ON
|Camping Package
|7
|6.03 – Lake Trout
|Jamie Robinson
|Wawa, ON
|8
|5.97 – Lake Trout
|Richard Brabant
|Hanmer, ON
|9
|5.30 – Lake Trout
|Luigi Bruni
|Sault Ste Marie, ON
|10
|5.17 – Lake Trout
|Kyle Ouellet
|Wawa, ON
Hawk Lake
|1
|10.61 – Pike
|Ramsey Michalski
|Pickford, MI
|$10,000
|2
|10.49 – Pike
|Kathy Bain
|Hawk Junction, ON
|$8,000
|3
|8.51 – Pike
|Troy Russell
|Sutton, ON
|$7,000
|4
|7.70 – Pike
|Thomas Michalski
|Pickford, MI
|Milwaukee Tool Package
|5
|7.32 – Pike
|David Bouchard
|Sault Ste Marie, ON
|Fishing Kayak Package
|6
|7.25 – Pike
|Paul Daigle
|Chapleau, ON
|Camping Package
|7
|6.17 – Pike
|Sabrina Hopkins
|Wawa, ON
|8
|5.78 – Pike
|Alan Strand
|Batchawana Bay, ON
|9
|5.56 – Pike
|Leona Schram
|Hawk Junction, ON
|10
|5.52 – Pike
|Bailey Long
|Wawa, O
Manitowik Lake
|1
|13.49 – Pike
|Roland Charbonneau
|Noelville, ON
|$10,000
|2
|8.78 – Lake Trout
|Jake Mullen
|Rosseau, ON
|$8,000
|3
|8.21 – Pike
|Jason Dure
|Wahnapitae, ON
|$7,000
|4
|7.63 – Pike
|G Wayne Rhyno
|Manitouwadge, ON
|Milwaukee Tool Package
|5
|5.97 – Pike
|Chantal Bernard
|Dubreuilville, ON
|Fishing Kayak Package
|6
|5.63 – Lake Trout
|Yvette Nault
|Wawa, ON
|Camping Package
|7
|5.51 – Lake Trout
|Annik Cloutier
|Hornpayne, ON
|8
|5.39 – Lake Trout
|Steven Mcwatch
|Chapleau, ON
|9
|4.95 – Lake Trout
|Dustin Young
|Wawa, ON
|10
|4.68 – Lake Trout
|Anthony Alimena
|Sault Ste Marie, ON
