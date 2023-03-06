MHS Boy’s Curling Team brings home the gold and the NSSSAA banner!

Earlier this week the MHS Boys Curling team headed to Longlac for this year’s NSSSAA (North Shore Secondary Schools Athletic Association) curling competition.

Lucas (Skip), Kaiden (Vice), Brady (Second) and Liam (First) learned to read the ice quickly and came to play, winning their first two games 11-0 and 11-1 respectively. Their last game was a nail-biter for the first half but by the sixth end, they had pulled ahead winning 8-4. Going undefeated in the event, they brought home the gold and the NSSSAA banner!

Watching the boys play, it was hard to believe that they have only been curling together for four months. Not only did they play well, they were great representatives for both MHS and our community, showing nothing but class throughout the event! We want to wish them luck as they head to Fort Frances next week to represent Michipicoten High School at NWOSSA (Northwestern Ontario Secondary Schools Athletic Association) competition!

We want to thank the Wawa Curling Club for their generous donation to offset the team member’s personal costs associated with the trip. We also want to thank the Men’s Curling Club for welcoming the team to play every Monday.

Hurry Hard Boys!