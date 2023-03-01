East Algoma OPP – Video shows individual stealing TV from Landfill Site

On February 26, 2023, shortly after 4:00 p.m., members of the from the East Algoma detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a break and enter at a local landfill site on East Line Road in Plummer Additional Township. The complainants had video footage of the break and enter.
A cube van was stopped briefly by the complainants and left the scene at a high rate of speed. The cube van was seen travelling westbound on Highway 638 and turned onto Wiers Road that came to a dead end in MacDonald-Meredith-Aberdeen-Additional Township.
East Algoma OPP with the assistance from Sault Ste Marie OPP arrived on Wiers Road a short time later and subsequently arrested the driver of the cube van.
As a result, Travis SIMONS, 44 years-of-age from the Municipality of Huron Shores was charged with:
- Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000
- Theft Under $5000
- Break, Enter a Place-Commit Indictable Offence
- Driving While Under Suspension (two counts)
The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie on February 27, 2023.
