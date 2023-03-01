Breaking News

East Algoma OPP – Video shows individual stealing TV from Landfill Site

On February 26, 2023, shortly after 4:00 p.m., members of the from the East Algoma detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a break and enter at a local landfill site on East Line Road in Plummer Additional Township. The complainants had video footage of the break and enter.

A cube van was stopped briefly by the complainants and left the scene at a high rate of speed. The cube van was seen travelling westbound on Highway 638 and turned onto Wiers Road that came to a dead end in MacDonald-Meredith-Aberdeen-Additional Township.

East Algoma OPP with the assistance from Sault Ste Marie OPP arrived on Wiers Road a short time later and subsequently arrested the driver of the cube van.

As a result, Travis SIMONS, 44 years-of-age from the Municipality of Huron Shores was charged with:

  • Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000
  • Theft Under $5000
  • Break, Enter a Place-Commit Indictable Offence
  • Driving While Under Suspension (two counts)

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie on February 27, 2023.

OPP
Latest posts by OPP (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*