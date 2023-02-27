Morning News – February 27

Feb 27, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming east 20 km/h this morning. High -4. Wind chill -25 this morning and -8 this afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Snow beginning early this evening. Risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -8. Wind chill near -11.
News Tidbits:
- Sad to hear that Gordon Pinsent passed away at the age of 92, February 25th.
- White River is holding an Ice Fishing Derby as part of its Winter Carnival. Fish can be caught on the lake of the registrants’ choice, during the time of the carnival, photo taken and submitted showing the fish with a measuring tape and registrant’s number. There are five categories: Pickerel, Pike, Lake Trout, Speckled Trout, and Splake.
- A Boil Water Advisory was put in effect for Schreiber as of 3 p.m. Sunday, February 26th. All water for human consumption should be heated to a rolling boil for at least one minute.
- 9 years ago, a devastating house fire in Pikangikum First Nation claimed the lives of 9 of its members. Another house fire this week has claimed 3 more lives. Pikangikum First Nation is still without a fire hall to store and keep the trucks warm. Cold weather caused mechanical issues preventing them from responding and dousing the fire this week.
Provincial Announcements:
- Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade at 1:10 p.m. in Mississauga.
