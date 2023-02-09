Students learn all about healthy eating

Grade 3 and 4 students at École Saint Nom de Jésus (Hornepayne) made great discoveries in the area of health. In order to better understand the food groups, they did a research on a group of their choice. Afterwards, they created posters to present what they learned to their classmates.
