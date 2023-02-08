Significant Snow possible (Chapleau, Gogama, SSM…)

5:44 AM EST Wednesday 08 February 2023

Special weather statement in effect for the areas show in grey.



A low-pressure system is expected to bring snowfall to northeastern Ontario beginning Thursday afternoon. Snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm will be possible. Snow may mix with ice pellets at times, which could reduce the accumulations. The heavy snow will weaken by Friday morning.Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Motorists may experience reduced visibility in heavy snow.