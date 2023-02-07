CSC Nouvelon and CUPE ratify a new collective agreement

The Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (Local 4274) recently ratified a new collective agreement for the period starting on September 1, 2022 and ending on August 31, 2026. At the CSC Nouvelon, CUPErepresents janitorial and maintenance staff.

“This agreement reflects the desire of both parties to work together and to offer students a safe and healthy environment. With this agreement, we will be able to join forces to continue offering high-quality services within our schools and support the development and success of each student,” stated Ms. Suzanne Salituri, Chair of the CSC Nouvelon.

“Many people invested a great deal of effort during the negotiation of this agreement, and we truly appreciate their contribution. Their efforts will make it possible for us to offer a stimulating work environment to all members of our school community,” added Mr. Paul Henry, Director of Education and Secretary Treasurer at the CSC Nouvelon.