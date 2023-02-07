Breaking News

Bus Cancellations – Sault Ste. Marie area (Batchawana, Goulais River, Searchmont)

Due to the inclement weather, poor road conditions, and in the interest of safety, all school related transportation is cancelled today for the Sault Ste. Marie area (Batchawana, Goulais River, Searchmont)

Schools will remain open; however, no transportation will be provided.

This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*