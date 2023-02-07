Bus Cancellations – Northern Area (Wawa, White River, Dubreuilville)

Due to the inclement weather, poor road conditions, and in the interest of safety, all school related transportation is cancelled today for the Northern Area (Wawa, White River, Dubreuilville)
Note: transportation is running in Chapleau & Hornepayne today
Schools will remain open; however, no transportation will be provided.
