Breaking News

Bus Cancellations – Northern Area (Wawa, White River, Dubreuilville)

Due to the inclement weather, poor road conditions, and in the interest of safety, all school related transportation is cancelled today for the Northern Area (Wawa, White River, Dubreuilville)

Note: transportation is running in Chapleau & Hornepayne today

Schools will remain open; however, no transportation will be provided.

This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*