ÉSC Trillium (Chapleau) student wants to make a positive difference in the lives of students

Since the start of the 2022-2023 school year, Lauren Martel has held the position ofPrime Minister of the Student Parliament at École secondaire catholique Trillium (Chapleau). As part of her duties, this grade 11 student also sits on Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon Student Senate. This group of secondary school students has the mandate to represent the interests of students in their respective schools.

“Being a member of the Student Senate allows me to stay connected with all the students in my school. I love the fact that it also allows me to fully live my Franco-Ontarian identity while giving me various opportunities to express my creativity,” explained Lauren Martel.

“Creating new activities for students and staff is one of my passions. As a member of the Student Senate, I can make a positive and memorable difference in the lives of students at my school! »