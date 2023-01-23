East Algoma OPP – Person arrested after Snowmobile Theft

On January 21, 2023, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a snowmobile theft from a residence on Hillside Drive South in Elliot Lake.

The complainant reported their snowmobile stolen from a backyard sometime overnight. Police and witnesses continued to look around town and eventually located it parked at a residence on Hutchison Avenue. A male and female on the snowmobile were confronted by a witness who recognized the two people. The two then quickly departed prior to police arrival.

On January 22, 2023, one of the two people were arrested and charged.

Sandra THIESSEN, 41 years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with – Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on March 6, 2023.

Police are continuing the investigation regarding the second person. Additional information will be provided when it is available.