The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation is getting ready to launch its second 50/50 Draw!

Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation is getting ready to launch its second 50/50 Draw! Tickets will be available online only starting January 10th at 9 a.m. until February 13th, 2023 with the winner being drawn on Valentine’s Day, February 14th.

Early Bird tickets for a chance to win $250 can be purchased between January 10th – January 30th, 2023.

All proceeds will go towards the purchase of capital equipment to help support the ONE for the Dunn campaign. Online raffles/lotteries and donations are the only way the Foundation has been able to fundraise over the past 3 years. Our commitment to keeping our communities healthy has prevented us from hosting any indoor events.

Your support has been overwhelming and greatly appreciated, however, the capital needs of the hospital are ever-present and increasing.

For more information about the 50/50 raffle or how to donate to the Foundation, please contact the Foundation’s office at [email protected] or phone 705-856-2335 ext. 3147.

Thank you for your support!