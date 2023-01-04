SE OPP Wawa – Assault Charges laid after on Broadway

A youth is facing criminal charges after a physical altercation. On December 26, 2022 at approximately 10:34 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were notified of an assault on Broadway Avenue in Wawa.

As a result of the investigation, a 14-year-old from Timmins was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC).

The youth was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in February 2023 in Wawa. The identity of the accused is being withheld as it is protected under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).