SSM OPP – Busy Holiday

Since the December 22, 2022, the Sault Ste Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 17 motor vehicle collisions on area roads where drivers were not driving according to the weather conditions.

The OPP would like to remind motorists who must travel during poor weather, to please take time to spare and drive with care. Area tow companies, fire departments and ambulance services had been dispatched to numerous motor vehicle collisions. Emergency services and tow trucks are also put at risk to attend to these collisions in bad weather.

On December 22, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m., a pick-up truck towing a trailer attempted to pass during poor weather conditions southbound on Highway # 17 in Aweres Township. The driver lost control and ended up in the ditch. Police determined the driver had been consuming alcoholic beverages. They were subsequently arrested and transported back to the Sault Ste Marie OPP Detachment for further testing.

Tyler McCarthy, 28 years of age of Sault Ste Marie, is Sault Ste Marie OPP’s 22nd Person Charged with Impaired. He was charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to Section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to Section 320.14(1)(b) CC

Careless driving, contrary to Section 130 of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)

Driving while under suspension, contrary to Section 53(1) HTA

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance, contrary to Section 2(1)(a) of the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie on January 23, 2023. They were issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for fourteen days.

On December 23, and December 31, 2022, the Sault Ste Marie Detachment of the OPP responded to two separate domestics occurrences over the holidays where one person assaulted the other. As a result, two people were charged with domestic assault.

The Sault Ste Marie OPP conducted several Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) programs on area roads during the festive RIDE season. During one RIDE program on Highway 552 in Fenwick Township, a pick-up truck was stopped. Police determined that the driver of the pick-up truck was operating the vehicle without an ignition interlock, as per previous court-imposed conditions.

Dean Candido, 54 years-of-age of Deroche Township, was charged with operation while prohibited, contrary to Section 320.18(1)(a) CC.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie on March 20, 2023. The vehicle was impounded for 45 days.