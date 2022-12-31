Marathon OPP – Arrest Made after individual fled

Members of the Marathon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment have laid multiple Criminal Code (CC) charges after an individual fled from police.

On December 23, 2022, at approximately 1:08 a.m., members of the Superior East OPP Detachment attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and continued westbound on Highway 17 toward the Marathon, Schreiber, and Nipigon Detachments.

During a second attempt to stop the vehicle in the Marathon area, a police cruiser was struck, resulting in minor damage. The officers were not injured. The vehicle then continued westbound on Highway 17.

Members of the Schreiber and Nipigon OPP Detachment later located the vehicle and deployed a Tire Deflation Device, which successfully stopped the vehicle.

Throughout this incident, all involved officers continuously assessed any potential risk to public safety and thankfully no one was injured.

As a result of the investigation, Malcolm FRANCOIS-SIMPSON, 28-years-old, of Stouffville has been arrested and charged with:

Dangerous Operation contrary to Section 320.13(1) of the CC.

Flight from Peace Officer contrary to Section 320.17 of the CC.

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 contrary to Section 355(a) of the CC.

Mischief Over $5,000 contrary to Section 430(3) of the CC.

The accused is being held in custody and is next scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Marathon on January 3, 2022.

Members of the public who have information regarding this investigation are urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000