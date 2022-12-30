OPP Assist with Homicide Investigation in Fort Hope FN

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), in partnership with the Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service (NAPS), is investigating a homicide in the Fort Hope First Nation community.

On December 27, 2022, members of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), Forensic Identification Services, CIB and North West Crime Unit attended Fort Hope First Nation to assist NAPS after an individual had been pronounced deceased.

The victim has been identified Brian SAGUTCH, age 48 of Fort Hope First Nation.

As a result of the investigation, Ethan WABOOSE, age 20 of Fort Hope First Nation has been arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder contrary to Section 235 (1) of the Criminal Code. The accused has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on January 6, 2023.

The investigation by the OPP North West Region Crime Unit and NAPS is being conducted under the direction of the OPP CIB, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. A post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date at the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto to confirm the cause of death.

Members of the public who have information regarding this investigation are urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.