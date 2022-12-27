EA OPP – Arrest made after Domestic Dispute

On December 24, 2022, at approximately 10:20 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic dispute at a residence on Dieppe Avenue in Elliot Lake.

Police were called by the complainant who stated they feared for their safety because their ex-spouse was at the residence in an intoxicated state and had just kicked in the door. In addition, the person was already on conditions to not be at the residence. Police attended to find the person in the driveway, behaving in a very uncooperative and aggressive manner. While interacting with them, their assaultive behaviour continued until police were able to safely effect an arrest. Once back at detachment, the person once again continued their inappropriate behaviour by defecating on the floor.

The 37-year-old from Elliot Lake was arrested and charged with:

· Break, Enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence, contrary to section 348(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

· Mischief – renders property dangerous, useless, inoperative or ineffective, contrary to section 430(1)(b) of the CC

· Resist Peace Officer, contrary to section 129(a) of the CC

· Assault a Peace Officer (two counts), contrary to section 270(1)(a) of the CC

· Failure to comply with undertaking (two counts), contrary to section 145(4)(a) of the CC

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on December 25, 2022.

The OPP will not be releasing the name in order to protect the identity of the victim. Victims in abused relationships are not alone. If you are in an abusive relationship or know someone who is, there are local resources here to help. You can visit the Victim Services of East Algoma website at: www.victimservicesalgoma.ca