Hwy 631 (Hornepayne and Hwy 11) CLOSED

Dec 25, 2022 at 07:10

Hwy 11 is closed from Hornepayne to the Hwy 11/631 Junction due to poor weather and road conditions.

 

Dec 24, 2022 at 23:55

The highway is now open from White River to Hornepayne. Hwy 631 remains closed from Hornepayne to Nagagami due to weather conditions.

 

Dec 24, 2022 at 10:55

Hwy 631 remains closed from White River to Calstock due to poor weather and road conditions.

 

Dec 23, 2022 at 13:55

Hwy 631 is closed from White River to Calstock due to poor weather and road conditions.

 

Dec 23, 2022 at 08:40

Hwy 631 closed from White River to Nagagami due to weather conditions.

 

Dec 23, 2022 at 08:18

Hwy 631 is closed from White River to Calstock due to poor weather and road conditions.

