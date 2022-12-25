Hwy 631 (Hornepayne and Hwy 11) CLOSED

Dec 25, 2022 at 07:10

Hwy 11 is closed from Hornepayne to the Hwy 11/631 Junction due to poor weather and road conditions.

Dec 24, 2022 at 23:55

The highway is now open from White River to Hornepayne. Hwy 631 remains closed from Hornepayne to Nagagami due to weather conditions.

Hwy 631 remains closed from White River to Calstock due to poor weather and road conditions.

Hwy 631 closed from White River to Nagagami due to weather conditions.

