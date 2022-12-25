Dec 25, 2022 at 07:10
Hwy 11 is closed from Hornepayne to the Hwy 11/631 Junction due to poor weather and road conditions.
Dec 24, 2022 at 23:55
The highway is now open from White River to Hornepayne. Hwy 631 remains closed from Hornepayne to Nagagami due to weather conditions.
Dec 24, 2022 at 10:55
Hwy 631 remains closed from White River to Calstock due to poor weather and road conditions.
Dec 23, 2022 at 13:55
Hwy 631 is closed from White River to Calstock due to poor weather and road conditions.
Dec 23, 2022 at 08:40
Hwy 631 closed from White River to Nagagami due to weather conditions.
Dec 23, 2022 at 08:18
Hwy 631 is closed from White River to Calstock due to poor weather and road conditions.
- Morning News – December 25 - December 25, 2022
- Snow Squalls (Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island) - December 25, 2022
- Hwy 631 (Hornepayne and Hwy 11) CLOSED - December 25, 2022