|RANK
|WINS
|G.P.
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|1
|4
|5
|BUSSINEAU, Denise
|2
|3
|3
|BONITZKE, Wendy
|2
|3
|4
|CHIUPKA, Lorna
|4
|2
|5
|SPENCER, Diane
|4
|2
|5
|AMOS, Tracy
|4
|2
|5
|MATHIAS, Danette
|7
|1
|5
|PARSONS, Rochelle
|7
|1
|4
Ladies Curling will resume on January 3rd, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. Have a great holiday!
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|BUSSINEAU
|SPENCER
|MATHIAS
|LESCHISHIN
|AMOS
|CHIUPKA
|BONITZKE
|PARSONS
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Ladies Curling Standings – December 14 - December 15, 2022
- Sebastiano, Constantino “Joe” - December 14, 2022
- Men’s Curling Standings – December 12 - December 13, 2022