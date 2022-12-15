Breaking News

Ladies Curling Standings – December 14

RANK WINS G.P.
LESCHISHIN, Barb 1 4 5
BUSSINEAU, Denise 2 3 3
BONITZKE, Wendy 2 3 4
CHIUPKA, Lorna 4 2 5
SPENCER, Diane 4 2 5
AMOS, Tracy 4 2 5
MATHIAS, Danette 7 1 5
PARSONS, Rochelle 7 1 4

Ladies Curling will resume on January 3rd, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. Have a great holiday!

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
BUSSINEAU SPENCER MATHIAS LESCHISHIN
AMOS CHIUPKA BONITZKE PARSONS
This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*