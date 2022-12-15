Garden River Resident Charged after Investigation into Allegations of Financial Wrongdoing

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a Garden River First Nation resident following an investigation into allegations of financial wrongdoing.

At the request of the Acting Chief of the Anishinabek Police Service in April 2022, members of the OPP Anti-Rackets Branch Economic Crime and Corruption Unit – London began investigating allegations of fraud involving funds acquired in 2019 and in 2021 from a chartered bank through a Government of Canada mortgage program on behalf of the First Nation.

Police have charged Anne Marie HEADRICK, aged 47 years, with Utter Forged Documents contrary to Section 368(1)(b) of the Criminal Code.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste. Marie on December 19, 2022.

The OPP will not comment further in order to protect the integrity of the court process.