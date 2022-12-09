Thunder Bay OPP – Investigation continues into Fatal Collision at Sistonen’s Corner

The investigation into the December 2 fatal collision on Hwy 102 is ongoing however police would like to address the wording of the previous media release which may have appeared to infer that the snowplow initiated the contact with the tractor trailer. Identity of the “at fault” vehicle has not been released. Police apologize for any misunderstanding this may have caused.

On Friday, December 2, 2022 at approximately 9:55 p.m., Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call of a motor vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer unit and a snowplow on Highway 102.

Members of the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Superior North EMS and Kaministiquia Fire Department responded and the Coroner attended the scene. A 52-year old male driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. The deceased is from Thunder Bay, Ontario. NOK have been notified.

Investigation revealed a Miller snowplow was westbound on Highway 102 west of Silver Falls Road actively plowing snow when it struck an eastbound tractor trailer unit. The driver and passenger of the tractor trailer were not injured.

The OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team and OPP Collision Re-constructionists are investigating the scene.

Highway 102 is closed from the MTO weigh scales near Government Road to Highway 11-17 junction. Thunder Bay OPP are requesting all traffic avoid the area until the investigation is completed. Traffic can utilize Highway 11-17 through Kakabeka Falls.

Any person(s) with information regarding the collision can contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment.