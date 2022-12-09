Breaking News

Mixed Curling Standings – December 8

Team Rank Wins G.P.
McCOY, Joe 1 5 5
FAHRER, Tom 2 4 5
TERRIS, Tom 2 4 5
BUCKELL, Chris 4 2 5
STOYCHEFF, Peter 4 2 4
HALL, Dave 6 0 4
SWITZER, Anya 6 1 5
SMIT, Brandon 8 0 5

There are no games scheduled for December 15th. It will be Christmas fun curling.

 

