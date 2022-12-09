Mixed Curling Standings – December 8

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|McCOY, Joe
|1
|5
|5
|FAHRER, Tom
|2
|4
|5
|TERRIS, Tom
|2
|4
|5
|BUCKELL, Chris
|4
|2
|5
|STOYCHEFF, Peter
|4
|2
|4
|HALL, Dave
|6
|0
|4
|SWITZER, Anya
|6
|1
|5
|SMIT, Brandon
|8
|0
|5
There are no games scheduled for December 15th. It will be Christmas fun curling.
