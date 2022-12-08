Robinson Huron Treaty Leadership, Ontario and Canada Government Representatives Meet to Discuss Impending Litigation

This week, the Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund (RHTLF) leadership met with the governments of Canada and Ontario to discuss treaty renewal and the ongoing Robinson Huron Treaty annuities case.

This historic meeting with Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller and Ontario’s Minister of Indigenous Affairs Greg Rickford focused on the ceremony and was an important step towards treaty renewal.

The 21 Robinson Huron Treaty First Nations and the Governments of Canada and Ontario are currently in litigation with Canada and Ontario for breach of treaty. Under the Treaty, annuities to the First Nations and beneficiaries were supposed to increase as resource revenues within the Treaty territory increased. In reality, the annuity increased only once, rising from $1.60 to $4 in 1875, and hasn’t increased since.

RHTLF leadership has been calling on both governments to reach a negotiated agreement instead of reaching a litigated outcome.

“Meeting with the Crowns in ceremony is an important first step to treaty renewal which will hopefully lead us to a negotiated settlement of the annuities litigation,” said Chief Dean Sayers of Batchewana First Nation.

“This is the first time Robinson Huron Treaty Leadership has met with the Crowns in ceremony since 1850, 172 years ago. Our hope is this process will continue,” said spokesperson Duke Peltier of Wikwemikong Unceded Territory.

At this point, any details related to negotiations are confidential.