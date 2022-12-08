Argonaut Gold Appoints New CEO

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX: AR) (the “Company”, “Argonaut Gold” or “Argonaut”) announces that Larry Radford will step down as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective immediately for personal health reasons. The Board of Directors has appointed Richard Young as President and CEO and Director of the Board of the Company. Mr. Radford will stay on at Argonaut as a member of the Board of Directors and Chief Advisor to the CEO until January 22, 2023.

“Larry stepped in during a challenging time for the Company. Larry put in place an experienced construction team at Magino, developed a solid plan to bring Magino into production and ensured the Company was on a solid financial footing,” said James Kofman, Chairman of the Board. “Richard is an exceptional leader and seasoned CEO with a history of delivering results through strong execution and operational excellence. His experience at Teranga Gold in leading teams that built, commissioned and operated mines will be valuable to Argonaut. The Board is confident that Richard is the right leader for the Company at a pivotal time with the completion of the Magino mine in 2023 as part of our transformative strategy that will drive long-term, sustainable value for our shareholders and all stakeholders”

Richard Young brings more than 30 years of extensive experience in the gold industry. A Chartered Professional Accountant, Mr. Young joined Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX-T) in 1991 and served in a series of positions of increasing responsibility in finance, operations, corporate development, investor relations and mine development. Most recently, Mr. Young was the President and CEO of Teranga Gold Corporation which was sold to Endeavor Mining Corporation in 2021. Prior to joining Teranga in 2010, Mr. Young served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Gabriel Resources Ltd. for five years. Mr. Young holds a Bachelor of Economics from the University of Western Ontario as well as a Graduate Diploma in Public Accountancy from McGill University. Mr. Young is a CPA, CA.