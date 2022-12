Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana) OPEN

Highway 17 from Wawa to Batchawana has been reopened.

From Wawa to Mijin Lake Bare and wet road Partly snow packed Good No 22-12-5 9:44 AM From Mijin Lake to Batchawana Snow covered Bare and wet road, snow packed Poor Yes 22-12-5 9:44 AM From Batchawana to Sault Ste. Marie Bare and dry road Bare and wet road Good No 22-12-5 9:44 AM

Hwy 17 remains closed from Batchawana Bay to Wawa due to poor weather conditions.

Highway 17 is closed from Wawa to Batchawana Bay (Jct of 17 & 563) due to poor weather and deteriorating road conditions. The highway was closed at 17:09.