Game Schedule for 5th Annual Lori Johnson Memorial Hockey Tournament

After not being able to have spectators last year – the organizers of this year’s 5th Annual Lori Johnson Memorial Hockey Tournament are looking forward to full stands of spectators enjoying some great hockey playing.

Friday, November 18th
1 19:00 Moose on the Loose (Wawa) vs Excuses (Chapleau)
2 20:00 WA2 (Wawa) vs Danger Rangerzz (SSM)
3 21:00 The Vigilantes Dubreuilville et al.) vs Superior Puckers (SSM)
Saturday, November 19th
4 10:00 Danger Rangerzz (SSM) vs Excuses (Chapleau)
5 11:00 Superior Puckers (SSM) vs Moose on the Loose (Wawa)
6 12:00 WA2 (Wawa) vs The Vigilantes Dubreuilville et al.)
Break
7 15:00 Moose on the Loose (Wawa) vs Danger Rangerzz (SSM)
8 16:00 The Vigilantes Dubreuilville et al.) vs Excuses (Chapleau)
9 17:00 WA2 (Wawa) vs Superior Puckers (SSM)
Sunday, November 20th
Semi Finals 10 10:00 1st Place vs 4th Place
Semi Finals 11 11:00 2nd Place vs 3rd Place
Break
Championship 12 13:00 Winner of Game 10 vs Winner Game 11
