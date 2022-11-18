Game Schedule for 5th Annual Lori Johnson Memorial Hockey Tournament

After not being able to have spectators last year – the organizers of this year’s 5th Annual Lori Johnson Memorial Hockey Tournament are looking forward to full stands of spectators enjoying some great hockey playing.

Friday, November 18th 1 19:00 Moose on the Loose (Wawa) vs Excuses (Chapleau) 2 20:00 WA2 (Wawa) vs Danger Rangerzz (SSM) 3 21:00 The Vigilantes Dubreuilville et al.) vs Superior Puckers (SSM) Saturday, November 19th 4 10:00 Danger Rangerzz (SSM) vs Excuses (Chapleau) 5 11:00 Superior Puckers (SSM) vs Moose on the Loose (Wawa) 6 12:00 WA2 (Wawa) vs The Vigilantes Dubreuilville et al.) Break 7 15:00 Moose on the Loose (Wawa) vs Danger Rangerzz (SSM) 8 16:00 The Vigilantes Dubreuilville et al.) vs Excuses (Chapleau) 9 17:00 WA2 (Wawa) vs Superior Puckers (SSM) Sunday, November 20th Semi Finals 10 10:00 1st Place vs 4th Place Semi Finals 11 11:00 2nd Place vs 3rd Place Break Championship 12 13:00 Winner of Game 10 vs Winner Game 11