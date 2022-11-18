Game Schedule for 5th Annual Lori Johnson Memorial Hockey Tournament

After not being able to have spectators last year – the organizers of this year’s 5th Annual Lori Johnson Memorial Hockey Tournament are looking forward to full stands of spectators enjoying some great hockey playing.
|Friday, November 18th
|1
|19:00
|Moose on the Loose (Wawa)
|vs
|Excuses (Chapleau)
|2
|20:00
|WA2 (Wawa)
|vs
|Danger Rangerzz (SSM)
|3
|21:00
|The Vigilantes Dubreuilville et al.)
|vs
|Superior Puckers (SSM)
|Saturday, November 19th
|4
|10:00
|Danger Rangerzz (SSM)
|vs
|Excuses (Chapleau)
|5
|11:00
|Superior Puckers (SSM)
|vs
|Moose on the Loose (Wawa)
|6
|12:00
|WA2 (Wawa)
|vs
|The Vigilantes Dubreuilville et al.)
|Break
|7
|15:00
|Moose on the Loose (Wawa)
|vs
|Danger Rangerzz (SSM)
|8
|16:00
|The Vigilantes Dubreuilville et al.)
|vs
|Excuses (Chapleau)
|9
|17:00
|WA2 (Wawa)
|vs
|Superior Puckers (SSM)
|Sunday, November 20th
|Semi Finals
|10
|10:00
|1st Place
|vs
|4th Place
|Semi Finals
|11
|11:00
|2nd Place
|vs
|3rd Place
|Break
|Championship
|12
|13:00
|Winner of Game 10
|vs
|Winner Game 11
