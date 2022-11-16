VELDT, Amalia “Lia”

Passed away peacefully at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the age of 94 years. Beloved wife of Nicolaas Veldt for 67 years. Loving mother of Nicolaas (Susan), Albert (Karen), John, Chris (Debbie) and Fred. Proud Oma of Nicolaas, Bill, Joe, Steve, Liisa, Justin, John Michael, late Jesse, Jordan, Aimie and Ryan. Great Oma to 11. Dear sister of the late Hank, late Jan, late Gerard, late Susan, late Albert (Toos), late Annie and late Theo. She is the daughter of the late Albert and Anna (Damen) Welbergen. Lia will be remembered by her nieces and nephews. Lia and Nicolaas immigrated to Canada on June 1st, 1957.

Friends may visit at Kerry Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral mass will take place at St. Monica’s Church on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Michael Asorgoe officiating. Cremation will follow at River’s Edge Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

Memorial donations made to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #429, or to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family.