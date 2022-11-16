East Algoma OPP – Charges Laid after Spousal Assault

Charges have been laid following an investigation by the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Sault Ste Marie OPP Crime Unit, in relation to an intimate partner violence complaint which occurred between December 2017 and the end of the summer 2019 in the City of Toronto and the Town of Blind River.

As a result of the investigation, a 33-year-old person from Blind River was arrested and charged with:

Assault – Spousal, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC) (two counts)

Assault with a Weapon, contrary to section 267(a) of the CC (two counts)

Mischief – destroys or damages property, contrary to section 430(1)(a) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake, at a later date.

The OPP will not release the name of the accused in order to protect the identity of the victim.