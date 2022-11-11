Premier Doug Ford issues statement on Remembrance Day

Today, Premier Doug Ford issued the following statement to mark Remembrance Day:

“Today, I ask all Ontarians to join me in a moment of silence to honour our brave Canadian heroes who have sacrificed so much to defend our freedom, our rights, and our democracy.

Remembrance Day is an opportunity for us to acknowledge the debt of gratitude every Canadian owes to our veterans and servicemembers, as well as commemorate those brave souls who have made the ultimate sacrifice. We must demonstrate our appreciation, not only today, but every day that we enjoy the freedoms they have made possible.

This year also marks the 150th birthday of Colonel John McRae, who left his home in Ontario for the battlefields of Europe to serve as a combat surgeon. His poem, “In Flanders’ Fields” immortalized the sacrifices of the fallen soldiers among the poppy fields. To this day, we wear poppies to honour our servicemen and women, our veterans, and our fallen heroes. I encourage all Ontarians to wear a poppy to show their respect and honour those who have defended our country.”