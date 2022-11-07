Local CUPE and Supporters Protest Friday & Monday

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) were in a planned strike position for Friday, November 4th. The Ontario government passed legislation on Thursday, November 3rd, 2022 to impose a four-year contract on education workers and made the planned job action illegal. Bill 28, or the Keeping Students in Class Act, used the notwithstanding clause to legislate a contract onto workers while making it illegal to take any job action. Bill 28, also puts in place the possibility of fines up to $4,000 for individuals who do strike and $500,000 for unions that organize them.

Defying that legislation local members of CUPE were uptown Friday, November 4th and today, November 7th in ‘political protest’ against that legislation that is being termed a bullying tactic.