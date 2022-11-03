Breaking News

East Algoma OPP – Impaired Charges laid after driver fails to obey stop sign

On October 31, 2022, shortly after 6:45 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver that couldn’t maintain its lane in the Town of Blind River.

On this Halloween evening, the pick-up truck was observed on Highway 557, turned onto Woodward Avenue in a southbound direction. At the intersection of Woodward Avenue and Hudson Street the driver failed to stop at a stop sign and continued onto Hudson Street to Causley Street.

A short time later police located the vehicle stopped in the middle of the road on West Street near an apartment complex.

As a result, Murray MYLES, 67 years-of-age from Sault Ste Marie, was charged with:

  • Dangerous Operation, contrary to section 320.13(1) of the Criminal Code

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on December 1, 2022.

OPP
Latest posts by OPP (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*