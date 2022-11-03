East Algoma OPP – Impaired Charges laid after driver fails to obey stop sign

On October 31, 2022, shortly after 6:45 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver that couldn’t maintain its lane in the Town of Blind River.

On this Halloween evening, the pick-up truck was observed on Highway 557, turned onto Woodward Avenue in a southbound direction. At the intersection of Woodward Avenue and Hudson Street the driver failed to stop at a stop sign and continued onto Hudson Street to Causley Street.

A short time later police located the vehicle stopped in the middle of the road on West Street near an apartment complex.

As a result, Murray MYLES, 67 years-of-age from Sault Ste Marie, was charged with:

Dangerous Operation, contrary to section 320.13(1) of the Criminal Code

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on December 1, 2022.