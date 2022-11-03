ADSB – School on Friday Continues

As you are likely aware, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (known as CUPE), has announced that its members will be on strike/or walkout on Friday, Nov. 4, even if the Ontario government proceeds with passing legislation to impose a contract. For the Algoma District School Board, this union includes our custodial and maintenance employees and our cafeteria employees in Sault Secondary schools.

At this time, it is unclear if the planned strike/walkout is for one day or longer, as the Provincial parties for both the Ministry of Education and CUPE are still engaged in ongoing discussions. As we recognize the difficulty that uncertainty causes families, we can confirm that, in the event of a strike/walkout on Friday, classes will continue, and ADSB schools will remain open for the immediate future. Childcare and Early ON programs will also remain open for the immediate future. If we learn that the strike action extends for a longer period, we will re-evaluate the circumstances and communicate with you again.

A strike/walkout will affect cleaning and garbage removal at all Sault Ste. Marie (including Mountain View Public School), Northern Area (Hornepayne, Chapleau, Wawa) and Central Algoma schools, as well as cafeteria food services at Sault secondary schools. We appreciate your cooperation in providing garbage-free lunches or asking your children to bring whatever garbage they can home with them for disposal. Sault Ste. Marie secondary schools (White Pines, Superior Heights and Korah) will not have cafeteria food services available on Friday, November 4th, so students will need to have alternative plans for food at lunch.

We will continue to provide updates, as the situation unfolds.