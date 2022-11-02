East Algoma OPP – Have you seen a Polaris Razor Side-by-Side

On October 28, 2022, shortly after 11:30 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a theft of a blue/white 2011 Polaris Razor Side-by-Side stolen from a property on Old Soo Road within the Plummer Additional Township.

The complainant provided video footage from a game camera that revealed a silver Chevrolet Cobalt entered the property at approximately 10:51 a.m. and 13 minutes later the Cobalt could be seen leaving the property. At approximately 11:20 a.m., the Polaris Razor Side-by-Side could also be seen leaving the property.

Police attended the property and observed a sea container with the doors wide open where a padlock was removed. Stolen from the sea container are:

Milwaukee power tools (estimated value $350)

Chains (estimated value $300)

Weed Wacker (estimated value $200)

Still Chainsaw (estimated value $300)

Two Husqvarna Chainsaws 60 CC (estimated $1000)

Police followed the Side-by-Side tracks towards Gordon Lake that led to a residence on Highway 17 in the Town of Desbarats. The Side-by-Side was not located on that property and is still outstanding.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this theft should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers of Sault Ste Marie at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.saultcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.