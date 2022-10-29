Fog Advisory (Montreal River – St. Joseph Island)

3:09 AM EDT Saturday 29 October 2022
Fog advisory in effect for:
- Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island
- Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay
Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring over some areas.
Fog is expected to dissipate this morning.
Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.
