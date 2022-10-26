COVID-19 is once again straining medical resources – Algoma District & Chapleau

COVID-19 outbreaks are straining medical resources in the Algoma District and in neighbouring community Chapleau:

As of Tuesday, October 25, 2022, the COVID-19 outbreak at Services de santé de Chapleau Health Services (SSCHS), is still in effect. There are currently 19 confirmed patients or residents associated with the outbreak.

In addition, the outbreak is affecting staff and designated caregivers. It is essential that all community members follow public health guidelines for isolation and infection control, to help contain the spread.

All non-essential appointments are canceled for the next 10 days, and visitors are restricted.

Please do not attend the hospital for non-urgent care. Call 811 for non-urgent health care information, advice and referrals or visit Health Connect Ontario online.

Staff from across the organization are re-deployed and re-focused on fighting the pandemic. We are very grateful to our community partners for their support during this time.

Following are statistics from Algoma Public Health on the current outbreaks in the Algoma District.

Facility Name Affected Areas Type – Organism Date Declared Date Declared Over Algoma Manor Spruce Unit Respiratory – COVID-19 10-Oct-22 Collegiate Heights Facility Wide Respiratory – COVID-19 5-Oct-22 Community Living Algoma Facility Wide Respiratory – COVID-19 5-Oct-22 15-Oct-22 Community Living Algoma Facility Wide Respiratory – COVID-19 11-Oct-22 21-Oct-22 Community Living Algoma Facility Wide Respiratory – COVID-19 12-Oct-22 21-Oct-22 Extendicare Maple View Echo Bay Respiratory – COVID-19 3-Oct-22 24-Oct-22 Extendicare Mapleview Harmony Bay Respiratory – COVID-19 23-Oct-22 Extendicare Van Daele 2nd Floor Respiratory – COVID-19 21-Oct-22 FJ Davey Home Cedar 3 Respiratory – COVID-19 6-Oct-22 FJ Davey Home Birch 3 Respiratory – COVID-19 12-Oct-22 24-Oct-22 FJ Davey Home Cedar 1 Gastrointestinal 15-Oct-22 23-Oct-22 FJ Davey Home Apple 1 Respiratory – COVID-19 24-Oct-22 Ontario Finnish Resthome Association – Kotitalo Facility Wide Respiratory – COVID-19 1-Oct-22 21-Oct-22 Sault Area Hospital 3C Respiratory – COVID-19 11-Oct-22 Sault Area Hospital 3B Respiratory – COVID-19 15-Oct-22 Sault Area Hospital 2A Respiratory – COVID-19 16-Oct-22 Sault Area Hospital 3B MRSA 21-Oct-22 St. Joseph’s Hospital 3rd Floor Respiratory – COVID-19 21-Oct-22 St. Joseph’s Manor 2nd Floor Respiratory – COVID-19 8-Oct-22 24-Oct-22 St. Joseph’s Manor 1st Floor Respiratory – COVID-19 12-Oct-22

Chapleau