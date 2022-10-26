COVID-19 is once again straining medical resources – Algoma District & Chapleau

COVID-19 outbreaks are straining medical resources in the Algoma District and in neighbouring community Chapleau:
As of Tuesday, October 25, 2022, the COVID-19 outbreak at Services de santé de Chapleau Health Services (SSCHS), is still in effect. There are currently 19 confirmed patients or residents associated with the outbreak.
In addition, the outbreak is affecting staff and designated caregivers. It is essential that all community members follow public health guidelines for isolation and infection control, to help contain the spread.
All non-essential appointments are canceled for the next 10 days, and visitors are restricted.
Please do not attend the hospital for non-urgent care. Call 811 for non-urgent health care information, advice and referrals or visit Health Connect Ontario online.
Staff from across the organization are re-deployed and re-focused on fighting the pandemic. We are very grateful to our community partners for their support during this time.
Following are statistics from Algoma Public Health on the current outbreaks in the Algoma District.
|Facility Name
|Affected Areas
|Type – Organism
|Date Declared
|Date Declared Over
|Algoma Manor
|Spruce Unit
|Respiratory – COVID-19
|10-Oct-22
|Collegiate Heights
|Facility Wide
|Respiratory – COVID-19
|5-Oct-22
|Community Living Algoma
|Facility Wide
|Respiratory – COVID-19
|5-Oct-22
|15-Oct-22
|Community Living Algoma
|Facility Wide
|Respiratory – COVID-19
|11-Oct-22
|21-Oct-22
|Community Living Algoma
|Facility Wide
|Respiratory – COVID-19
|12-Oct-22
|21-Oct-22
|Extendicare Maple View
|Echo Bay
|Respiratory – COVID-19
|3-Oct-22
|24-Oct-22
|Extendicare Mapleview
|Harmony Bay
|Respiratory – COVID-19
|23-Oct-22
|Extendicare Van Daele
|2nd Floor
|Respiratory – COVID-19
|21-Oct-22
|FJ Davey Home
|Cedar 3
|Respiratory – COVID-19
|6-Oct-22
|FJ Davey Home
|Birch 3
|Respiratory – COVID-19
|12-Oct-22
|24-Oct-22
|FJ Davey Home
|Cedar 1
|Gastrointestinal
|15-Oct-22
|23-Oct-22
|FJ Davey Home
|Apple 1
|Respiratory – COVID-19
|24-Oct-22
|Ontario Finnish Resthome Association – Kotitalo
|Facility Wide
|Respiratory – COVID-19
|1-Oct-22
|21-Oct-22
|Sault Area Hospital
|3C
|Respiratory – COVID-19
|11-Oct-22
|Sault Area Hospital
|3B
|Respiratory – COVID-19
|15-Oct-22
|Sault Area Hospital
|2A
|Respiratory – COVID-19
|16-Oct-22
|Sault Area Hospital
|3B
|MRSA
|21-Oct-22
|St. Joseph’s Hospital
|3rd Floor
|Respiratory – COVID-19
|21-Oct-22
|St. Joseph’s Manor
|2nd Floor
|Respiratory – COVID-19
|8-Oct-22
|24-Oct-22
|St. Joseph’s Manor
|1st Floor
|Respiratory – COVID-19
|12-Oct-22
Chapleau
|Chapleau Health Services
|LTC Area
|10/20/22
|Chapleau Health Services
|Acute wing of Medical Unit – 2
|10/19/22
