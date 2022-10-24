East Algoma OPP – Impaired Charges laid after Traffic Stop

On October 23, 2022, at approximately 9:30 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a possible impaired driver complaint in the Town of Blind River.

The complainant advised a silver SUV left Blind River in a westbound direction on Causley Street. The vehicle was later located by officers on Highway 17 near Cavanaugh Drive within the Municipality of Huron Shores. A traffic stop was initiated and while speaking to the driver officers believed the driver to be impaired by drug.

With the assistance of a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) Robert LAROCQUE, 47 years-of-age from Lower Wedgeport, Nova Scotia was charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Operating with Excessive Blood Drug Concentration, contrary to section 320.14(1)(c) of the CC

Having Care or Control of Vehicle or Boat with Cannabis Readily Available, contrary to section 12(1) of the Cannabis Control Act

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on November 1, 2022.

The accused was also issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Reporting impaired driving is everyone’s responsibility. Call 9-1-1 if you suspect an impaired driver.