A Mix of old and new for Wawa Council

Despite the ease of internet voting, turnout for this year’s election is the lowest seen yet with only 37.4% of the eligible voters (773) participating. This is down from 2018, when 837 (of 2103) voters cast their ballot. Below are the unofficial results from the Municipality.

Melanie Pilon has been acclaimed Mayor of Wawa for the next four years. The results for Council are:

Jim Hoffman 523 ballots 67.7% Cathy Cannon 406 52.5% Joe Opato 398 51.5% Mitch Hatfield 392 50.7% Angela Calaiezzi 382 49.4% Leah Isosaari 274 35.4% Robert Reeves 269 34.8% Mary Harbocian 162 21.0% Sue Smith 85 11.0% Spoilt Ballots 1 Declined Ballots 3 Ballots cast 2895 773 voters

Jim Hoffman, Cathy Cannon, Joe Opato, and Mitch Hatfield will be the new council. The new council will attend their first meeting on November 15th, 2022.

Acclaimed for school boards are: