A Mix of old and new for Wawa Council

Oct 24, 2022 at 21:16
Despite the ease of internet voting, turnout for this year’s election is the lowest seen yet with only 37.4% of the eligible voters (773) participating. This is down from 2018, when 837 (of 2103) voters cast their ballot. Below are the unofficial results from the Municipality.
Melanie Pilon has been acclaimed Mayor of Wawa for the next four years. The results for Council are:
|Jim Hoffman
|523 ballots
|67.7%
|Cathy Cannon
|406
|52.5%
|Joe Opato
|398
|51.5%
|Mitch Hatfield
|392
|50.7%
|Angela Calaiezzi
|382
|49.4%
|Leah Isosaari
|274
|35.4%
|Robert Reeves
|269
|34.8%
|Mary Harbocian
|162
|21.0%
|Sue Smith
|85
|11.0%
|Spoilt Ballots
|1
|Declined Ballots
|3
|Ballots cast
|2895
|773
|voters
Jim Hoffman, Cathy Cannon, Joe Opato, and Mitch Hatfield will be the new council. The new council will attend their first meeting on November 15th, 2022.
Acclaimed for school boards are:
- English Public School Board (Algoma District School Board) – Russell Reid.
- English Separate – Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board – Carol MacEachern
- French Public – Conseil scolaire public du Grand Nord de l’Ontario – Josée Bourchard
- French Separate – Conseil scolaire catholique du Nouvel l’Ontario – Luc Tessier
