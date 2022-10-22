Breaking News

Elliot Lake Closes Hospital – COVID-19 Outbreak Declared

Oct 22, 2022 at 08:01

St. Joseph’s General Hospital Elliot Lake has closed the hospital to visitors (except for designated ECPs and compassionate circumstances) because of a COVID-19 outbreak declared by Algoma Public Health. Existing restrictions remain in place related to the active outbreak at St. Joseph’s Manor.

Declared Outbreaks in the Algoma District:

Facility Name Affected Areas Type – Organism Date Declared Date Declared Over
St. Joseph’s Hospital 3rd Floor Respiratory – COVID-19 21-Oct-22
Extendicare Van Daele 2nd Floor Respiratory – COVID-19 21-Oct-22
Sault Area Hospital 3B MRSA 21-Oct-22
Sault Area Hospital 2A Respiratory – COVID-19 16-Oct-22
Sault Area Hospital 3B Respiratory – COVID-19 15-Oct-22
FJ Davey Home Cedar 1 Gastrointestinal 15-Oct-22
St. Joseph’s Manor 1st Floor Respiratory – COVID-19 12-Oct-22
Community Living Algoma Facility Wide Respiratory – COVID-19 12-Oct-22 21-Oct-22
Sault Area Hospital 3C Respiratory – COVID-19 11-Oct-22
Community Living Algoma Facility Wide Respiratory – COVID-19 11-Oct-22 21-Oct-22
Algoma Manor Spruce Unit Respiratory – COVID-19 10-Oct-22
St. Joseph’s Manor 2nd Floor Respiratory – COVID-19 8-Oct-22
FJ Davey Home Cedar 3 Respiratory – COVID-19 6-Oct-22
Community Living Algoma Facility Wide Respiratory – COVID-19 5-Oct-22 15-Oct-22
Collegiate Heights Facility Wide Respiratory – COVID-19 5-Oct-22
Extendicare Maple View Echo Bay Respiratory – COVID-19 3-Oct-22

 

Brenda Stockton
