Oct 22, 2022 at 08:01
St. Joseph’s General Hospital Elliot Lake has closed the hospital to visitors (except for designated ECPs and compassionate circumstances) because of a COVID-19 outbreak declared by Algoma Public Health. Existing restrictions remain in place related to the active outbreak at St. Joseph’s Manor.
Declared Outbreaks in the Algoma District:
|Facility Name
|Affected Areas
|Type – Organism
|Date Declared
|Date Declared Over
|St. Joseph’s Hospital
|3rd Floor
|Respiratory – COVID-19
|21-Oct-22
|Extendicare Van Daele
|2nd Floor
|Respiratory – COVID-19
|21-Oct-22
|Sault Area Hospital
|3B
|MRSA
|21-Oct-22
|Sault Area Hospital
|2A
|Respiratory – COVID-19
|16-Oct-22
|Sault Area Hospital
|3B
|Respiratory – COVID-19
|15-Oct-22
|FJ Davey Home
|Cedar 1
|Gastrointestinal
|15-Oct-22
|St. Joseph’s Manor
|1st Floor
|Respiratory – COVID-19
|12-Oct-22
|Community Living Algoma
|Facility Wide
|Respiratory – COVID-19
|12-Oct-22
|21-Oct-22
|Sault Area Hospital
|3C
|Respiratory – COVID-19
|11-Oct-22
|Community Living Algoma
|Facility Wide
|Respiratory – COVID-19
|11-Oct-22
|21-Oct-22
|Algoma Manor
|Spruce Unit
|Respiratory – COVID-19
|10-Oct-22
|St. Joseph’s Manor
|2nd Floor
|Respiratory – COVID-19
|8-Oct-22
|FJ Davey Home
|Cedar 3
|Respiratory – COVID-19
|6-Oct-22
|Community Living Algoma
|Facility Wide
|Respiratory – COVID-19
|5-Oct-22
|15-Oct-22
|Collegiate Heights
|Facility Wide
|Respiratory – COVID-19
|5-Oct-22
|Extendicare Maple View
|Echo Bay
|Respiratory – COVID-19
|3-Oct-22
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Elliot Lake Closes Hospital – COVID-19 Outbreak Declared - October 22, 2022
- Morning News – October 22 - October 22, 2022
- Morning News – October 21 - October 21, 2022