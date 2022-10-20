SSM PUC Steps forward Offering at home electric vehicle (EV) charging

PUC Services Inc. (PUC) is now offering an easy at-home, solution for electric vehicle (EV) charging.

The newly launched EV Home Charging Program enables customers to charge their electric vehicle faster and smarter, with the convenience of doing it at their own home.

The chargers are offered on an affordable rental basis, which includes the level 2 charging unit, lifetime warranty, and an installation credit. A licensed electrician will complete a home assessment prior to installation.

“PUC’s focus continues to be on supporting our customers and investing in the communities we serve,” stated PUC President & CEO, Rob Brewer. “Through this program, we are helping customers in their transition to electric vehicles, which will result in lower energy costs and community greenhouse gas emissions.”

EVs come with many benefits. The running cost of an EV is much lower than an equivalent petrol or diesel vehicle, EVs have very low annual maintenance costs, and driving an EV helps to reduce your carbon footprint because of increased efficiencies and zero tailpipe emissions.*

Concern regarding the effects of colder climates can be alleviated through studies that show the loss in range can very greatly depending on the vehicle and how the manufacturer has equipped it to work in cold climates. The most detailed study is through the Norwegian AutomotiveAssociation that tested 20 Electric Vehicles for winter range. On average, the studies showed a20% average loss in range.** There are many ways in which loss of range can be reduced, including plugging in your EV at home. Even when not charging, your vehicle and battery will bepre warmed and ready to drive in the morning, reducing the draw on your battery and loss of range.

Transportation accounts for approximately 25% of Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions, of which almost half comes from passenger cars and light trucks. The Government of Canada has set a mandatory target for all new light-duty cars and passenger trucks to be zero-emission by 2035.

Through a responsible, phased-in approach, PUC is currently making the shift to electrify its own fleet of vehicles and install the necessary infrastructure to support that transition. PUC is also supporting the City of Sault Ste. Marie in their transition to EVs and infrastructure to support charging. These efforts are part of PUC’s larger sustainability strategy that promotes a greenerfuture for the community.

Anyone interested in more information on EVs or the EV home charging program can visit our website at www.pucevchargerprogram.com, or reach out to us at [email protected] or 705-759- 6522. We will walk through the process with you and answer any questions you may have.