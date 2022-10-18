SAH Closed to Visitors – Inpatient Units and ED

Effective October 18, 2022, Sault Area Hospital (SAH) is closed to all visitors on the inpatient units and in the Emergency Department due to the increased prevalence of COVID-19 in the community and at the hospital. SAH’s updated Visitor Guidance is available on the website – https://bit.ly/3TwwKjJ



Exceptions will be made if a visitor provides support for a vulnerable patient (under the age of 18, cognitive impairment, significant developmental and/or intellectual disability, unable to effectively communicate) or if a patient is at the end of life.



Essential Caregivers who support the care of their loved ones will continue to be permitted. An Essential Care Giver is not a casual visitor, but rather someone who is chosen by the patient or their Substitute Decision Maker. The Essential Caregiver comes to the hospital to assist with the daily care of the patient and is on-boarded through SAH’s Essential Caregiver Program – https://bit.ly/3eKTFJ4



SAH is committed to supporting our patients and their families during this time. If you have a loved one in the hospital, please reach out to the respective nursing station and our team will facilitate regular check-ins, phone calls and video chats to help you stay connected.



As COVID-19 cases continue to grow in our community, the public is reminded to come to the Emergency Department if you have a life-threatening illness or injury. If you have a minor health problem, you may consider contacting your family physician or accessing other Community Health Clinics – https://bit.ly/3CDol73