SE OPP – Charges laid after family dispute

On October 2, 2022, at approximately 1:36 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a family dispute on Michipicoten First Nation.

As a result of the investigation, Krista STONE, 24 years-of-age, of Sault Ste. Marie was arrested and charged with the following:

Mischief, contrary to section 430(4) of the Criminal Code (CC) (Two Counts) and

Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC (Three Counts).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on November 7, 2022 in Wawa.