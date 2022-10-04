October is Cyber Security Awareness Month

On Monday, October 3rd, 2022 Kaleed Rasheed, Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery, issued the following statement:

“The beginning of October marks the start of Cyber Security Awareness Month and is a chance to highlight the importance of cyber security in our daily lives.

Our government is leading the way in transforming the delivery of services to the people and businesses of Ontario, making them easier and faster to access by providing more online options. In doing so, we have made the safeguarding of data and information our top priority.

That is why I am excited to announce a major milestone in our Cyber Security Strategy with the release of the Cyber Security Expert Panel Report. The 10-member expert panel was appointed in October 2020 to identify cyber security challenges across government, municipalities, and the Broader Public Sector.

This report focuses on how the Ontario Public Service, and Broader Public Sector organizations can strengthen Ontario’s cyber security network and better protect the public. Through it, we are providing the guidance and supports that municipalities and organizations like hospitals, school boards, colleges and universities, and children’s aid societies need to prevent and respond to future cyber attacks.

The recommendations center on four key themes: reinforcing governance and operating models, improving education and training, expanding communication between organizations, and embracing cross-sector shared services to better mitigate future cyber attacks. The Expert Panel’s recommendations will form the foundation of our cyber security policies and help develop best practices shared across all sectors as well as inform future targeted investments in our cyber capabilities and defences.

With the help of this report and working collaboratively with our partners and cyber experts, we will bolster our existing networks and build up stronger defenses that are more adaptable and sustainable. As we continue on our ambitious agenda to move more government programs and services online, and as cyber threats evolve and become more sophisticated, the key learnings from this report will strengthen our cyber security capabilities and make our digital services more secure for Ontarians.

Cyber Security Awareness Month is also a great opportunity for us to reflect on our online activity and learn more about steps we can take to better protect our personal information. I encourage everyone to visit our Cyber Security Centre of Excellence throughout October to find weekly tips and best practices for protecting their data and themselves online.”