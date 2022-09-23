Thank You – Albert Brousseau Family

The family of the late Albert Brousseau would like to express our sincere gratitude to all who have offered us words of sympathy in our time of great loss. Your expressions of condolences, love, prayers, donations to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Palliative Care Unit and all your anecdotal stories about this loving man will continue to help us through this journey.

A great thank you to the medical team and entire staff of the LDHC, Valerie from Kerry Funeral Home, Judy Moore for catering, Heidi McLaren for the flowers, and Martine and Yvonne for the inspired video presentation. The Celebration of Life was made more beautiful and memorable for all the attendees due to their efforts.

The entire family will be forever grateful to everyone! Albert will be immensely missed but will live on forever in our hearts and in our precious memories!

Thank you!

Lucie Haman & Family