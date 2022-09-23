East Algoma OPP – Dangerous Operation Charge Laid

On September 20, 2022, at approximately 11:00 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a westbound traffic complaint on Highway 17 that began in the Town of Blind River and ended in the Town of Bruce Mines.

Investigation determined the car was travelling at speeds of more that 195 km/hr and passing unsafely. Thirteen minutes later (11:01 a.m.) the car entered the Town of Bruce Mines and turned south onto Tayler Street. Police intercepted the vehicle from the opposite end of Taylor Street and the suspect vehicle came to a stop. The driver was arrested and transported to Blind River detachment.

As a result, Mathieu MARCOS, 33 years-of-age, from Dollard-Des-Ormeaux, Quebec was charged with:

Dangerous Operation, contrary to section 320.13(1) of the Criminal Code

Drive Motor Vehicle-Perform Stunt-Excessive Speed, contrary to section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on September 21, 2022. The driver’s vehicle was impounded for 14 days.