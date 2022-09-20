MALLAIS, Stanley (Stan)

With deepest sorrow and broken hearts, we had to let go of a beloved husband, soulmate, the greatest father, papa, brother, uncle and friend on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Sault Area Hospital. It’s time to say goodbye and let him fly.

Family and friends are invited to join in a Celebration of Stan’s life with a Come and Go on Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 364 River Road, Sault Ste. Marie.