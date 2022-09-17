Morning News – September 17

Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A few showers ending near noon then cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this afternoon. High 20. Humidex 25. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 40% chance of showers this evening. A few showers beginning late this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm late this evening and overnight. Local amount 5 to 10 mm. Low 14.
Special weather statement: Rain, heavy at times is expected in the amounts of 20 to 40 mm, expected to end this afternoon.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Change in previous 7 days
|
Confirmed Cases
|9,590
|85
|
Confirmed High-Risk Cases in 2022
|7,386
|85
|
High-Risk Active Cases
|107
|2
|
Resolved Cases
|9,483
|83
|
*Deceased
|66
|3
|
Deceased in 2022
|45
|3
|Updated: September 15, 2022, 3:20 PM
Forest Fire Update:
- There is one active wildland fire in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region today.
News Tidbits:
