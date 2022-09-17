Breaking News

Morning News – September 17

Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – A few showers ending near noon then cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this afternoon. High 20. Humidex 25. UV index 2 or low.
  • Tonight – Cloudy. 40% chance of showers this evening. A few showers beginning late this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm late this evening and overnight. Local amount 5 to 10 mm. Low 14.

Special weather statement: Rain, heavy at times is expected in the amounts of 20 to 40 mm, expected to end this afternoon.

COVID Statistics:

  Current Change in previous 7 days

Confirmed Cases

 9,590 85

Confirmed High-Risk Cases in 2022

 7,386 85

High-Risk Active Cases

 107 2

Resolved Cases

 9,483 83

*Deceased

 66 3

Deceased in 2022

 45 3
Updated: September 15, 2022, 3:20 PM

Forest Fire Update:

  • There is one active wildland fire in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region today.

News Tidbits:

